Pope Leo marks 1969 moon landing with call to Buzz Aldrin

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called astronaut Buzz Aldrin and visited the Vatican's astronomical observatory in Castel Gandolfo to mark the 56th anniversary of man's first moon landing .

Pope Leo XIV (r.) spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the 56th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

"This evening, 56 years after the Apollo 11 moon landing, I spoke with the astronaut Buzz Aldrin," the American pope wrote on X.

"Together we shared the memory of a historic feat, a testimony to human ingenuity, and we reflected on the mystery and greatness of Creation," he wrote.

After Neil Armstrong, who died in 2012, Aldrin was the second person to set foot on the Moon on the historic Apollo 11 mission that secured the US' victory in the space race.

A devout Christian, Aldrin took communion on the lunar surface using a travel kit provided by his Presbyterian pastor.

The pope said he blessed the 95-year-old astronaut and his family during the call.

Earlier Sunday, Leo visited the Vatican Observatory, which sits on a leafy hilltop near the papal summer home of Castel Gandolfo.