SpaceX launches secretive US military space drone

Cape Canaveral, Florida - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted into space on Thursday night carrying the US military's secretive X-37B drone.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified X-37B military space plane lifts off at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 21, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The rocket successfully launched at 11:50 PM, according to SpaceX's livestream of the event.

The Falcon 9 lit up the night sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where it was launched from.

The US Space Force has said the drone's mission will include "a wide range of test and experimentation objectives."

"These operational demonstrations and experiments comprise next-generation technologies including laser communications and the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space," the service said in a statement last month.

"Mission 8 will contribute to improving the resilience, efficiency and security of U.S. space based communications architectures," it added.