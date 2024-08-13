Water on Mars: Scientists make huge discovery in long-running space mystery

San Diego, California - Researchers have found evidence for a large underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars – enough to fill oceans on the planet's surface!

Using NASA's InSight lander, scientists have discovered evidence of a massive reservoir of water on Mars. © via REUTERS

Using data from NASA's InSight lander, the scientists estimated that the amount of groundwater could cover all of Mars to a depth of between one and two kilometers (0.6-1.2 miles).



But the experts say the reservoir is unlikely to be of much use to anyone trying to tap into it to supply a future Mars colony.

It is located in tiny cracks and pores in rock in the middle of the Martian crust, between 11.5 and 20 kilometers (7-12 miles) below the surface. Even on Earth, drilling a hole some 0.6 miles deep is a challenge.

Vashan Wright, a former postdoctoral fellow at UC Berkeley who is now an assistant professor at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said: "Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior."

"A useful starting point is to identify where water is and how much is there."