Paris Paralympics to set City of Light ablaze with exciting opening ceremony

Paris, France - The Paris Paralympics begin on Wednesday with a spectacular opening ceremony in the center of the French capital, firing the starting gun on 11 days of intense competition.

Just as for the opening ceremony of the Olympics on the River Seine in July, the ceremony will take place away from the main stadium for the first time at a Paralympics.



It is in Place de la Concorde, the historic square where skateboarding and other "urban" sports took place during the Olympics, that the Games will open.

When the sporting action begins on Thursday, a new generation of Paralympians will join seasoned veterans competing in many of the same venues that hosted Olympic sports.

A total of 18 of the 35 Olympic venues will be used for the Paralympics, which run until September 8, including the Grand Palais, which scored rave reviews for hosting fencing and taekwondo under an ornate roof.

The La Defense Arena will again host the swimming events, and track and field will take place on the purple track of the Stade de France.

Sluggish ticket sales have picked up since the Olympics and more than two million of the 2.5 million available have been sold, with several venues sold out.

The Paralympic flame was lit at Stoke Mandeville hospital in England, the birthplace of the Games, and brought to France through the Channel Tunnel before touring French cities.

Theatre director Thomas Jolly, who also oversaw the Olympics opening ceremony, said there was a deep symbolism in having the Paralympics ceremony in the center of the French capital – a city whose Metro system, in particular, is completely unadapted to the needs of wheelchair users.