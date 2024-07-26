Paris braces for "most incredible" Olympics opening ceremony

Thousands of athletes are set to sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented and high-risk Olympics opening ceremony.

Paris, France - Thousands of athletes are set to sail through central Paris on Friday during an unprecedented and high-risk Olympics opening ceremony that will showcase the country's hugely ambitious vision for the Games.

The Olympic rings decorate the Eiffel Tower a day before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. © REUTERS The parade on Friday evening will see up to 7,500 competitors travel down a four-mile stretch of the river Seine on a flotilla of 85 boats.

Compared to the Covid-blighted 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year and opened in an empty stadium, the Paris show will take place in front of 300,000 cheering spectators and an audience of VIPs and celebrities from around the world. "Tomorrow you will have one of the most incredible opening ceremonies," French President Emmanuel Macron promised at a pre-Games dinner for heads of state and government at the Louvre museum on Thursday evening. Olympics Olympic archery opens in Paris with first records of 2024 Games The line-up of performers is a closely guarded secret, but American pop star Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura – the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world – are rumored to be among them. It will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main athletics stadium, a decision fraught with danger at a time when France is on its highest alert for terrorism. For months, organizers have been dogged by questions about whether they would need to scale back or move the procession, but they had insisted throughout that there was no plan B.

Security a top priority at Olympics opening ceremony

A Palestinian rights supporter holds a flag during Israel's Olympic soccer match against Mali. © REUTERS A huge security perimeter has been erected along both banks of the Seine, guarded round-the-clock by some of the 45,000 police and paramilitary officers who will be on duty on Friday evening. Another 10,000 soldiers are set to add to the security blanket along with 22,000 private security guards. "Without any doubt, it is much more difficult to secure half of Paris than to secure a stadium, where you have 80,000 people and you can frisk them and send them through turnstiles," Frederic Pechenard, an ex-director general of the French police, told AFP. Olympics Kevin Durant addresses Joel Embiid's controversial age remarks ahead of Olympics Police snipers are set to be positioned on every high point along the route of the river convoy, which is overlooked by hundreds of buildings. An assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13 has focused minds. Armed officers will also be on the boats, a security source told AFP. The Israeli and Palestinian teams will be given extra protection, with the tensions caused by Israel's offensive in Gaza, where nearly 40,000 people are estimated to have died, already impacting the Games. Organizers will be on guard against fresh protests on Friday evening after the Israeli soccer team's first match on Wednesday was marked by the waving of Palestinian flags and the booing of the Israeli anthem. The Palestine Olympic Committee – and many demonstrators – have slammed the International Olympic Committee's "double standards" for allowing Israeli athletes to compete under their flag while denying Russian athletes over the war in Ukraine. The French government has said Israeli athletes are "welcome" at the Games.



Paris pledges to deliver "iconic" Olympic Games

The Olympic Rings stand outside Paris' Pyramide du Louvre during a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee and the French Presidency. © REUTERS The opening ceremony is likely to define the mood for the rest of the July 26-August 11 Games, which organizers have pledged will be "iconic." Around 3,000 dancers are set to perform from the banks of the river and nearby monuments, including Notre-Dame cathedral, in a show that will promote diversity, gender equality, and French history. The landmarks and architecture of the City of Light, one of the world's best-loved destinations, is set to feature as a backdrop both to Friday night's show and much of the sport afterwards. "The opening ceremony is a huge event and one that, arguably, sets the tone for the next 17 days," Hugh Robertson, the minister charged with delivering the 2012 London Olympics, told AFP recently. Paris's vision is for a more cost-effective and less polluting Olympics than previous editions, with competitions set to take place at historic locations around the capital. For scheduling reasons, some events have already started, including soccer, rugby sevens, and archery – the latter taking place in front of the golden-domed Invalides, the final resting place of Napoleon. On Thursday, women's soccer took center stage after a chaotic start to the sporting action in the men's soccer 24 hours earlier caused by a pitch invasion during an Argentina-Morocco game. US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, set to once again be one of the faces of the Games, got her first taste of the Bercy Arena as she trained ahead of the start of competition at the weekend.