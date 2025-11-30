AI-generated nostalgia videos have a new generation loving a 1980s life they never knew

New York - "The 1980s are calling," a teenager with a throwback hairstyle tells viewers as Everybody Wants to Rule the World, the Tears for Fears rock anthem from that decade, plays in the background.

How does the AI version hold up against this real photo from the 1980s? © Unsplash/National Cancer Institute

The fake montage – entirely generated using artificial intelligence – has racked up more than 600,000 "likes" on Instagram and is part of an internet fad known as "AI nostalgia," which can be confounding to those who actually lived through the decade.

Maximal Nostalgia, the Instagram account that regularly puts out such content, basks in a hugely idealized vision of the 1980s and 1990s.

The soft-focused fantasy land comes thanks to generative AI tools like OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo, or Luma AI's Ray that enable the creation of strikingly realistic videos that are, at first glance, difficult to distinguish from real footage from the past.

Accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube look back in time through the AI-tinted lens, depicting pre-iPhone young people as being more present in everyday life, the outdoors, and eager to connect with others in real life.

Among the creators bringing this vision of the 1980s to life is Tavaius Dawson, a 26-year-old entrepreneur behind the account who was born nowhere near the time in question.

"People who were born in an era of smartphones and social media kind of wish they'd lived in a time when they didn't have to worry about this stuff," Dawson told AFP.