Deadly blast rocks Tennessee explosives plant, with multiple people still missing

Hickman County, Tennessee - Multiple people were dead or missing after a massive blast rocked an explosives factory Friday, sending emergency responders rushing to the site and prompting official warnings for the public to avoid the area, authorities said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported "some" fatalities in Friday's blast. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

"We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area," located in Hickman County, Tennessee, the local sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation," it added.

The mayor's office in Hickman County told AFP that it could not immediately confirm any fatalities or the cause of the explosion.

But Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported "some" fatalities and added that several people were missing in the "very devastating blast" that engulfed an entire building at the facility.

"We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation," Davis said.

"We do have some that are deceased. But we're going to go back and like I say, talk to these families, notify these families."

Davis said authorities had secured the area, but warned of the possibility of smaller explosions around the site.