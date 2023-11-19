Fatal lightning strike on the beach caught in jolting video

Cartagena, Colombia - A dramatic and tragic accident on a beach in Cartagena, Colombia, resulted in a one-in-a-million lightning strike and the death of a young mom.

A tragic end to a beach day occurred when a young mother was struck by lightning on a Colombian beach. © Screenshot/X/@TruthForEarth

According to the Daily Mail, Venezuelan mother Froilanis Rivas was struck by lightning on Tuesday while on the beach with her family.

Footage reportedly filmed by a witness and circulating on X shows the moment the woman was struck, and immediately fell to the ground. Another beachgoer also fell, but was able to get up again and escape.

Several rushed to help, as she was taken by paramedics to the hospital. They tried to resuscitate her for over 45 minutes, but were ultimately unsuccessful. She was later pronounced dead of a cardiac arrest.

The 34-year-old is survived by a son and a daughter.