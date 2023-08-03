Grand Canyon sees fatal bus accident with serious injuries
Peach Springs, Arizona - A tragic bus accident occurred this week at the Grand Canyon in Arizona when a bus rolled over on the infamous rocky cliffside. One person has died.
According to local emergency service Hualapai Tribe Emergency Operations, a bus with 57 passengers on board overturned on Tuesday morning around 9:50 AM in Grand Canyon West. It was traveling within a designated terminal circle at the tourist site.
At least 8 passengers were critically injured and flown to surrounding hospitals, while the others were taken by ground transportation to receive medical attention. One death has been confirmed.
KSNV reported a spokesperson for Grand Canyon West confirmed the tragedy was caused by a collision was between a private tour operator and a visitor's personal car.
The tourist site was closed on Tuesday for the rest of the day.
The Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating.
What accidents have occurred at the Grand Canyon?
Grand Canyon National Park is one of the top natural attractions in the world, drawing about five million visitors per year – mostly Americans.
In 2021, a tragic tour bus accident occurred on the winding narrow road heading into the Grand Canyon, killing one person and injuring more than 30.
Last fall, six tourists who were trapped nearly 200 feet underneath the Grand Canyon caverns were rescued in a frightening mission.
The steep-sided canyon carved by the Colorado River is 277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide, and over a mile deep.
