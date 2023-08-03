Grand Canyon sees fatal bus accident with serious injuries

Peach Springs, Arizona - A tragic bus accident occurred this week at the Grand Canyon in Arizona when a bus rolled over on the infamous rocky cliffside. One person has died.

The Grand Canyon is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike (icon). © 123RF/sumikophoto

According to local emergency service Hualapai Tribe Emergency Operations, a bus with 57 passengers on board overturned on Tuesday morning around 9:50 AM in Grand Canyon West. It was traveling within a designated terminal circle at the tourist site.

At least 8 passengers were critically injured and flown to surrounding hospitals, while the others were taken by ground transportation to receive medical attention. One death has been confirmed.

KSNV reported a spokesperson for Grand Canyon West confirmed the tragedy was caused by a collision was between a private tour operator and a visitor's personal car.

The tourist site was closed on Tuesday for the rest of the day.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating.