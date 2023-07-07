NYC tour bus involved in serious accident that injured dozens

New York, New York - A double-decker tour bus collided with a second bus in New York Thursday evening, wounding dozens and sending at least 18 to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, emergency responders said.

A double-decker tour bus was involved in an accident with another bus in New York City on Thursday evening. © REUTERS

The accident occurred around 7:00 PM EDT in lower Manhattan along First Avenue near the Gramercy Park area, New York deputy fire chief Kevin Murphy said.



Images of the scene showed an open-top double-decker tour bus smashed into the rear-end of a city-operated bus.

"Both buses seem to have been fully occupied," said Paul Hopper, a deputy chief with the fire department's emergency medical services division.

"We've transported at this time 18 patients" to local hospitals, Hopper said. "None have any life-threatening injury."

Another 63 passengers in the two vehicles were under evaluation by medical personnel at the scene, he said.

"Many injuries are just cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, some head and neck injuries as well," Hopper said.