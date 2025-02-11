Plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer crashes in Arizona, leaving one dead

Scottsdale, Arizona - One person has died after a plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with a parked jet as it came in to land at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Neil's Learjet Aircraft 35A veered off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 airplane that was parked on private property on Monday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the left main landing gear failed in some way during the landing, causing the plane to be sent off in an unwanted direction, eventually ending up on its belly as it collided with the Gulfstream.

Two pilots and two passengers were on Neil's aircraft, while one was in the parked plane. Emergency workers are trying to recover the body of the person killed, while two other people are currently in hospital in a stable condition.

While the identities of individuals involved in the crash are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the heavy metal musician was not on the plane at the time of the collision.