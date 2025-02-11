Plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer crashes in Arizona, leaving one dead
Scottsdale, Arizona - One person has died after a plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with a parked jet as it came in to land at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.
Neil's Learjet Aircraft 35A veered off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 airplane that was parked on private property on Monday.
Preliminary reports suggest that the left main landing gear failed in some way during the landing, causing the plane to be sent off in an unwanted direction, eventually ending up on its belly as it collided with the Gulfstream.
Two pilots and two passengers were on Neil's aircraft, while one was in the parked plane. Emergency workers are trying to recover the body of the person killed, while two other people are currently in hospital in a stable condition.
While the identities of individuals involved in the crash are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the heavy metal musician was not on the plane at the time of the collision.
Vince Neil was not on his plane at the time of collision
"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway, causing it to collide with another parked plane," Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement.
"More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation, and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved."
Captain Dave Folio of Scottsdale's Fire Department held a press conference addressing the crash and revealed that the airport's runway has now been closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this," Folio said. "We're doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that's still on board."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Instagram account of @donniefitz2/Handout & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire