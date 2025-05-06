Small boat capsizes off California coast in deadly accident

Del Mar, California - Three people died and seven are still missing, including two children, after a boat capsized off the California coast, officials said Monday.

A small boat capsized in waters near San Diego, killing at least three people and leaving seven others missing. © REUTERS

The US Coast Guard was alerted to a vessel in trouble near Del Mar, north of San Diego, around 6:30 AM PT, spokesperson Hunter Schnabel said.

A boat and a helicopter were dispatched to the spot, where four people were rescued and taken to a hospital.

"Three people were located and found to be deceased," he said.

Interviews with survivors indicated that there were nine other people on board, two of whom are thought to be children, Schnabel said.

Two adults were later "apprehended," he told AFP.

There was no immediate information where the "panga-style" vessel had come from or where it was going to.

However, "some individuals are suspected to be of Indian nationality," the spokesperson added.

Pangas are skiffs with a high bow that are typically used for fishing, but have also been used by people coming across the sea border into the US from Mexico.