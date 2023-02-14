Vermont ice fishing derby cancelled after three men fatally fall through ice

Grand Isle, Vermont - The 43rd Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby that takes place on Lake Champlain was officially cancelled over the weekend after three men accidentally and fatally fell through the ice.

An annual ice fishing derby that takes place on Vermont's Lake Champlain was cancelled after three men fell through the ice and died. © IMAGO / Danita Delimont

Organizers announced the cancellation, which they claimed was due to "the condition of the ice," in a Facebook post and urged all ice anglers to "get off the ice."

According to NBC News, two brothers – John Fleury (71) and Wayne Fleury (88) – died on Saturday after their utility vehicle fell through the ice only hours before the competition was scheduled to begin.

John was rescued from the water, but died at the hospital. Wayne was later found still in the vehicle underwater, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release from the Vermont State Police reported that another victim, Wayne Alexander (62) had suffered a similar fate when he fell into the ice last Thursday while ice fishing alone.

Officials say that autopsies will be conducted for each victim at the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington to determine the exact causes of death. Currently, no foul play is believed to be involved, as both have been deemed accidents.

The local National Weather Service made a Facebook post on Saturday warning of "above normal temperatures" which has caused ice thickness in ponds and lakes to be "highly variable."