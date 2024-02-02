Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, February 2, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (02/02/2024)

French was actually something of an official language at the English royal court for more than 300 years, starting with Norman ruler William the Conqueror's invasion in 1066. The first monarch to have English as his native language was Henry VI, who ascended to the throne in 1399.

Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, February 2, 2024. © 123RF/serrnovik

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.