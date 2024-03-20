Fun Fact of the Day for March 20, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Wednesday, March 20, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (03/20/2024)

The legendary Magna Carta is sometimes described as effectively the first written constitution in European history. It was signed in June 1215 by King John, who was forced by 40 rebellious barons to acknowledge that even royal prerogative was limited by the power of the law. The document ended up having a huge global influence that stretched all the way to the United States and its Constitution.

Fun Fact of the Day for Wednesday, March 20, 2024. © IMAGO/Photo12

