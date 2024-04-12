Fun Fact of the Day for April 12, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, April 12, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Most animals will reach a point where their skeletons stop growing, meaning that they reach a certain size and then stop. Certain animals, though, keep growing indefinitely until they eventually pass away. Kangaroos are such animals, as are a number of fish, amphibians, and reptiles.

