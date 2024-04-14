Fun Fact of the Day for April 14, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Sunday, April 14, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

While most countries around the world use 24-hour time, the 12-hour clock system is much older and dates back to ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt, where days were divided into two 12-hour cycles.

Fun Fact of the Day for Sunday, April 14, 2024.

