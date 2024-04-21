Fun Fact of the Day for April 21, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, right? Well, no, not technically. Mauna Kea in Hawaii is actually the world's tallest mountain, as the height of a mountain is the measure taken from the base to the summit. Unlike Everest, which, from top to bottom, measures 29,032 feet, Mauna Kea measures more than 33,400 feet.

The difference? Only 13,803 of those feet are above sea level.