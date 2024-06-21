Fun Fact of the Day for June 21, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, June 21, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (06/21/2024)

The daddy long legs spider is not actually the most venomous spider in the world, despite the popular myth they are only harmless due to short teeth that cannot pierce the skin. Instead, Australia's funnel web spider is the most dangerous and poisonous in the world.

Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, June 21, 2024. © Unsplash/Asha Taylor

