Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

When marking souvenirs with the initials of Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine – better known as Kate – the British royal family decided that it would probably be best to put Kate's name first, contrary to tradition.

Why, we hear you ask?

Well, probably because CW looks a lot better than WC!