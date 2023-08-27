Fun Fact of the Day for August 27, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Sunday, August 27, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

Despite being quite chubby and fluffy in appearance, bumblebees are actually remarkably acrobatic. Not only can they fly forwards and sideways, but they can also move backwards mid-flight.

