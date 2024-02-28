Fun Fact of the Day for February 28, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

While you may think lots of snow equals lots of water, the ratio of snow to liquid water is actually quite low. In fact, when any given amount of snow melts, the quantity of water produced will be only a 10th of that volume.

