Fun Fact of the Day for February 28, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Wednesday, February 28, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (02/28/2024)

While you may think lots of snow equals lots of water, the ratio of snow to liquid water is actually quite low. In fact, when any given amount of snow melts, the quantity of water produced will be only a 10th of that volume.

Fun Fact of the Day for Wednesday, February 28, 2024. © unsplash/Aaron Burden

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.