Fun Fact of the Day for June 15, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (06/15/2024)

Guinness World Records posits that Sherlock Holmes has been played by more actors over the course of its film and TV history than any other fictional character. The number is believed to sit at 75 actors.

Fun Fact of the Day for Saturday, June 15, 2024. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

