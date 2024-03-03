Fun Fact of the Day for March 3, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The first woman to win a Nobel Prize was Marie Curie, in 1903. Not only that, the Polish and French scientist was also the first person to ever win a Nobel Prize twice, and in two different scientific fields.

She is known for her work developing the theory of and coining the term "radioactivity." She died in 1934 at age 66, likely from exposure to radiation from her research.