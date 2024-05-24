Fun Fact of the Day for May 24, 2024: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, May 24, 2024. What bizarre or interesting fact will you discover today?

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (5/24/2024)

The Earth's circumference was actually calculated far earlier than you might have expected. Eratosthenes was born in 276 BC in Cyrene, present day Libya. He was an extraordinary historian, studying events of the Trojan War that occurred about 1,000 years before his birth. His most famous achievement was his accurate calculation of the Earth's circumference, which he managed to do using complex mathematics and without leaving Egypt.

Fun Fact of the Day for Friday, May 24, 2024. © Unsplash/NASA

