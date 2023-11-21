Fun Fact of the Day for November 21, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Tuesday, November 21, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

Australia has nearly 12,000 beaches, stretching along more than 37,000 miles of coastline. It would take 32 years if you visited one per day. In comparison, the USEPA reports that there are only 6,397 beaches in the United States.

Fun Fact of the Day for November 21, 2023.

