Fun Fact of the Day for November 23, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Laugh and learn along with TAG24 with our Fun Fact of the day for Thursday, November 23, 2023. What bizarre or interesting fact could you discover today?

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (11/23/2023)

When the planet Uranus was first discovered, it was named "the Georgium Sidus" in honor of King George III of England. Uranus was later adopted after a German astronomer called Johann Elert Bode suggested it would be better to stick to classical mythology when it comes to planet names.

Fun Fact of the Day for November 23, 2023. © Unsplash/Planet Volumes

Discover all of your Fun Facts of the Day here at TAG24

Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.