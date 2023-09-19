Fun Fact of the Day for September 19, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!
Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts which you enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!
The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' aloofness, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!
TAG24's Fun Fact of the Day (09/19/2023)
Sometimes, fun facts are a bit too fun to be true, and that's certainly the case for the myth that we share 50% of our DNA with bananas. While that percentage is true when it comes to genes, there's only a 1% DNA match – which makes a lot of sense, when you think about it.
Discover all of your Fun Facts of the day here at TAG24
Block out the seriousness of everyday life, at least for a few moments, with entertaining and interesting fun facts each and every day.
Sit down with your morning coffee, settle into your arm chair, and come back tomorrow for the funnest of facts!
Cover photo: 123RF/paffy