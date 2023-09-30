Fun Fact of the Day for September 30, 2023: Discover surprising trivia!

Do you have a love of funny and unnecessary facts to enjoy sharing with others? TAG24's Fun Fact of the day has one gloriously useless piece of information for every day of the year!

The universe is full of pointless but endlessly amusing tidbits about life, nature, and everything in between. What's the deal with cats' moods, why do bees die when they sting you, and do gas giants really smell as bad as they sound? Read on to find out!

It might seem hard to believe, but there is such thing as Lost Sock Day. It is celebrated on May 9 in the US.

Might be a good day to reorganize that sock drawer!