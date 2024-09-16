Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for September 16, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 9/16/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Can you feel the cosmic energies floating around at the start of a new week? Let the daily horoscope for September 16 connect you to the inspiring powers of the universe!

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 16, 2024

Your personal and free horoscope for Monday, 9/16/2024. © 123RF/arthurbalitskiy Taurus, Aries, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Aquarius: no matter which zodiac sign you were born under, nothing about life is set in stone. Though fate works in mysterious ways, control over the way it unfolds ultimately lies in your hands. Trust in your inner strength and find power in the inexhaustible energies of the constellations. Astrology can help you self-understanding and push you forward in love, at work, and in matters of health and fitness. Immerse yourself in a world of possibilities and you'll discover a whole new approach to life!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't overtax your body with too much physical activity. One development at work may make you call your plans into question. Sit with the information for a bit before tearing everything up.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're not particularly adept at dealing with colleagues today. A few nice hours with loved ones one would do you a lot of good. At the moment, the chances of a big change are small, stay patient.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you make clever use of the help of others, you'll finish your tasks in record time. You feel weak, get more sleep and work on your fitness. With a little more efficient planning, you'll learn how to conserve your strength.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Strange coincidences can actually signal deeper forces at play. Think calmly about what you've been experiencing and use your analytical capacity. Singles have a chance to make special connections if they step out of their comfort zone.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Just because you feel unhappy with your own choices doesn't mean you should take it out on your partner. You are in good shape and have plenty of energy, the problem is your lack of direction.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your principled approach at work has helped your career, but you need a firmer structure to move forward. Don't forget about your friends, who are always there to support you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

In view of a difficult situation at work, you should take a step back. You have a decision to make in love. Do you want to commit, or would you rather keep your distance?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even if you can't quite cope with all your emotions at the moment, don't give up on processing them and definitely don't isolate yourself. Anyone who catches your eye must have good qualities.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You'll be rewarded for all the time you've put into a project at work. Improved intimacy in your relationship is the key to strengthening bonds. Talk through any issues with your partner.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Not everything is as serious as you take it. You're too sensitive to criticism. Work on your insecurities and don't let them dictate your decisions in any area of life.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your desire for harmony will be challenged by a growing conflict at work. Remember that you can't make everyone happy all the time. External pressures and inner urges dominate your thinking – neither are particularly useful.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20