Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 21, 2025

Take each challenge coming your way on Friday as an opportunity for growth! The daily horoscope for November 21 is your guide to a better tomorrow.

Your free horoscope on Friday, November 21, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 11/21/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: every zodiac sign has its own unique connection to the planets and constellations. Cosmic forces shape our thoughts and feelings, driving decision-making in profound ways. Astrology is all about harnessing this power and channeling it towards your goals. Whether you're looking for progress in love, success at work, or just the right kind of balance, nothing is preordained. You can craft your own destiny through hard work and determination. It's easier to deal with life's challenges – both big and small – when you know what's coming your way. Let the daily horoscope give you a glimpse into what's yet to come and discover a world of possibilities. The future is yours!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A long-awaited development at work is finally getting close. Be prepared to take advantage of any opening that will advance your position. You won't be able to go the distance if you continue to neglect your health.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Any argument with your partner can turn toxic today, avoid conflict by deescalating and keeping your emotions in check. You can prove your worth at work by taking more responsibility when others are hiding.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can't get an idea out of your head – it's calling out to be realized. Be brave and decisive, Gemini. This is the right moment to take some risks. You've been dreaming for a change.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

That strong desire to socialize is telling you something important about where your priorities should lie. You're a charismatic person who can achieve great things by bringing people together.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Be careful not to overdo your spending, there are dangers lurking around the corner. You feel sluggish and tired, that's not something you can fix without a more comprehensive reassessment of your lifestyle.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A misstep will bring with it an immediate opportunity for redemption. The best thing to do is to act out of genuine conviction, and not just the expectations of those around you. Stay true to yourself.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't demand more from people than you are prepared to give yourself, especially if you're in a position of leadership. Resentments can quickly turn into hostility. Take different perspectives into account and listen carefully to others.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You can make new and exciting contacts today by showing your charming side. Let go of doubts and insecurities, you have exactly what it takes to reach the heights you dream of, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're a skillful mediator between opposing sides at work. That puts you in a great position to advance your career. Don't ignore your partner if they seem like they're going through a tough time – they may be too proud to ask for help.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

There may be far-reaching consequences for the choices you make today. Emotions should not be discounted, they're just as valid as your reasoning in helping you make the right decision.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Singles have increased chances of catching other people's eyes today. Have fun, but don't raise your expectations to unreasonable heights. True love takes times and effort to develop.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20