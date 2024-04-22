Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/22/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get the inspiration you need to make your Monday exciting. Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the energy coming your way. Make sure you don't miss out on any stellar opportunities.

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 22, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/22/2024. © 123RF/Baloncici Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: are you ready to get this week started? If you're dragging, hopefully the lunar energy will give you a boost. The moon is almost full and in the balance-loving sign of Libra. It's a great time to weigh your options, but decision-making could be tricky. Sometimes big obstacles have to be surmounted before you can find peace. Your horoscope can help you find your focus. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024 Let the stars help you find the inspiration you need to go for your dreams.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Let someone fulfill your every wish. Just don't forget that your partner craves warmth and closeness. The universe wants you to be happy. For lonely hearts, love could be around the corner.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You enjoy variety and pleasure. You like to pamper your lovers and be spoiled. Knowing what you want is easy. Luckily, you also know how to get it. Don't hold your thoughts back; let them out.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Signal your willingness to compromise when interests diverge. Once again, you've got to muster all your strength. Hopefully this time, it'll be worth it. Careful, don't get impulsive.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Emotions and mood swings make you unpredictable. With your reckless spending, you need a financial miracle.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Call a spade a spade, and face that challenge. You find it difficult to concentrate properly on your work. Push through and you'll win!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If there are problems, it's because you're looking at everything through rose-colored glasses. You're not facing the facts. Virgo, you know that's no good. Make sure you have some undisturbed time with your loved ones.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're all over the place, and your partner has withdrawn. The next few months might be tough.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't make any long-term commitments just to get a feeling of security. A snap decision will leave you all tied up. Take your time. Without thinking things through, you may make the wrong call. Don't rush into anything.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let anyone look at your cards when you make a clever move. You're being flattered, but you suspect it is not serious.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Do something for yourself and keep your body in balance. You don't make a great first impression. Now isn't the time to share those big plans.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You should now get your circulation back on track with exercise. Remember, success takes time. You are very passionate and seductive.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20