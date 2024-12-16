Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 16, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 12/16/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 16, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/16/2024. © 123rf.com/route55 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: no matter what your zodiac sign, our connection to the stars is the key to turning potential into reality. Whether you're dreaming of that big love, a promotion at work, or financial success, astrology can point you in the right direction by revealing deep truths about yourself. With the moon in Cancer, emotions will play an outsized role this Monday, which will require a lot of self-control. Take heart and understand the root of your desires with the wisdom of the horoscope. There's nothing you can't achieve if you put your mind to it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

True love and pure happiness are no longer just pipe dreams. You're in a great position to create something special. Allow it to happen and enjoy the warmth of a special person who's caught your eye.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Luck is turning in your favor and you can count on plenty of success at work. It helps that you're calm and level-headed these days. Stay focused on your task and you'll breeze through the day.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The temperature is rising in your personal life. Romance should be your top priority as you reach new levels of intimacy. You know what you want and how to achieve it. Get going!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Let your feelings show, Cancer. There's no point bottling it all up. Nobody can resist your charm and sense of humor. Go out, socialize, and let go of worries at work for a while.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You combine your sense of duty with an easy-going nature, and that's a winning combination. If someone wants to pour out their heart to you, show patience and understanding.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't say yes if you mean no. Learning to assert yourself should be a priority, especially when it comes to your professional life. Both singles and couples can look forward to a spicy time.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't put yourself under unnecessary pressure, everything will work out in the end as long as you put in the effort. Lower your expectations from the day, and stay away from negative energy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

There is a risk of friction with some colleagues. Find the balance between simply rolling over and insisting on your way or the highway. Taking a calculated financial risk could bring big rewards.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 to December 21

When you're passionate about something, you go all in. That has some downsides if things don't work out. Setbacks are to be expected, so temper your disappointment.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make time for hobbies and exercise, Capricorn, you're far too focused on work and your health is suffering for it. Stay alert and register every detail in a conversation with someone with influence today.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're ahead of the game, career-wise. Profitable contacts will help you progress even farther. In love, you are setting your sights too far ahead. Don't rush, Aquarius, relationships take time to build.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20