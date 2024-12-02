Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 2, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 12/2/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Gain insights into your love life with the help of the stars. What tips does the universe have to offer this Monday? Take inspiration from your free daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 2, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/2/2024. Are you ready for some romance and excitement to enter your life? Find out which zodiac signs can look forward to an adventure or an interesting romantic escapade in Monday's horoscope. Here, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces can find inspiration in matters of career, partnership, and health. Some areas of life may be smooth sailing, while others may be more turbulent. Take heart and see what the universe has in store for you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you continue to make such high demands on your loved ones, you may find yourself having to face a difficult challenge alone. Don't allow people to keep passing the buck to you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are resourceful and disciplined in the workplace, but be careful: not everyone can deal with your know-it-all smarts.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You see the wonder in the everyday and are great at sensing subtle emotions. Others will be drawn to your whimsical charm. Don't be afraid to go somewhere or try something new.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Remember: even helpfulness can exceed a healthy level. It's okay to say "no" sometimes. You have a good sense for financial developments.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't get involved in power games at work. You feel irresistibly attracted to one person; be bold and let them know you are thinking of them.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take time for yourself, and make sure you get enough exercise. Keep a low profile, don't take any big risks, and avoid dangers right now. The planet Venus is aligned well for matters of love.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Beware of blowing up over trifles. Money is slipping through your fingers at the moment. Put on the brakes now and be a little more frugal; otherwise, things will soon get tight.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

With a friendly face, you will be able to win over colleagues who were previously distant towards you. Don't let temporary cravings get the better of you. Take all things in moderation.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 to December 21

You make time for everyone and everything, but don't forget yourself! Your quick tongue may hurt others. Show a little more restraint, and you are sure to stay in everyone's good graces.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Get ready for a time of peace and harmony. Don't just accept everything that is thrown at you. Show that your good nature has its limits. People won't love you any less because of it.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If cancellations or changes upset your plans, you don't have to go crazy. Plan to surprise your partner with a romantic getaway.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20