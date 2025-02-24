Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 24, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/24/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do you the stars have to say about your future? Draw courage and inspiration from the tips in Monday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 24, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/24/2025. © 123RF / Olena Bogadereva Are the skies looking cloudy and gray? Don't worry – the sun always finds a way to shine through again! Every star sign can experience the warmth of the sun's wisdom in the daily horoscope. Are you looking for a dash of romance in your life, or a boost to your career? Find out how to bring more satisfaction and harmony into your life with the tips in your daily reading. What are you waiting for? Get in touch with the messages of the universe, and make the most of your Monday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Beware: appearances can be deceiving! Your emotions are balancing out again. Romantically, you crave togetherness and closeness. Learn to accept criticism without taking things too personally.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't isolate yourself. Seek opportunities to enjoy life's pleasures, big and small. Look for a chance to make someone else's day. A challenge at work allows your talents to shine.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's time to stop putting off a big decision. Take the bull by the horns! Avoid discussions around sensitive money matters. Getting into verbal disagreements will only cause stress and tension.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep calm, and trust in time to heal all wounds. Your consistency and dedication earn you respect and recognition. A relationship built on trust will stand the test of time.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't let yourself be pressured into anything you don't want to do. Take your time to make your decision. Financially, things are a little tight. Don't panic; it's just temporary.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take it easy with your health, and don't push yourself too hard at the moment. Consider taking a few days off. Someone close to you needs a listening ear.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you persevere now, your goals are within your grasp. Don't rely too much on others. If there is something important that needs to be done, take the initiative yourself.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your insights are in high demand. Try not to be too negative when expressing criticism; also acknowledge the positive. Make sure you are putting your energies to best use.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your diligence and reliability will get you far. People will take notice of you. Your sharp mind and dedication inspire those around you. It's a good time to make long-term plans.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's okay to be a homebody every now and then. Taking time to relax now will help you have the energy to invest when it counts. Only if you believe in yourself can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Make sure you show your partner how much you care. Singles shouldn't be afraid to get out and meet new people. If you crave romance, you have to take the initiative.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20