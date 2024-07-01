Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 1, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 7/1/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Welcome in a new month with some shiny advice from your daily horoscope for July 1! There's a whole world of possibilities out there to experience.

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 1, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/1/2024. © 123rf.com/chanchaiduangdoosan New day, new week, new month! Whether you're ready for some change or want to stay the course, astrology has just what you need to stay happy and balanced. The headstrong sign of Taurus lends its distinctive energy to the Moon's position today, which means you can barrel through any obstacles in your way. Every zodiac sign out there – from Scorpio, Libra, Aquarius, Taurus, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Pisces, Cancer, Virgo to Capricorn – has the chance to make some progress in matters of love, work, and health. All it takes is some confidence and trust in the inspiring power of astrology. Look forward to a productive day and plan ahead for the coming weeks in July with your personal monthly horoscope. Destiny is what you make of it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You will develop unexpected resilience and clever strategies to deal with challenges at work – as long as you keep your eyes on the prize! Learn from others' mistakes and don't get cocky.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your charisma is so overpowering that you simply can't be ignored. Staying grounded has become a bit of a struggle. Nevertheless, try to organize your everyday life effectively.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can trust in your abilities a little more. False humility won't get you far! You've been waiting a long time for a romantic adventure, and the opportunity has come at the perfect moment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've tried so hard and shown so much commitment. Recognition is still a long way off, but it will come. Strike a better balance between being overbearing and neglectful in your relationship.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Take your time to reflect and think hard before you make a big decision at work. Someone may be putting in a spanner in. your works, you just don't realize it yet.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Nobody expects top performances 100% of the time, so don't be so hard on yourself if you falter. Sometimes you find it impossible to keep strong opinions to yourself, but you have to be better at expressing them diplomatically.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Singles have their work cut out for them, but a bit of courage and charm will go a long way. Relationships flourish when honesty is the norm, Libra. Think about where you want to take things next.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're able to do things that require accuracy and complex thinking. At the moment, you're making every decision with your head, but sooner or later, the heart will need to be involved too.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Everyone enjoys being in your presence because you're always optimistic and sociable. Still, your relationship is suffering from unresolved issues. Do what needs to be done.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your friends are disappointed in you, and it's mostly because you rarely stick to agreements. If you don't want to do something, just say so! New contacts may open the door to an unexpected opportunity.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Respond to your partner's needs, Aquarius, or prepare to lose them. You're more adventurous than usual. It's a good time to actively take on new projects and make time for the things you love.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20