Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 7, 2025

It's time to look inside yourself to discover what it is you are looking for. Monday's daily horoscope can give important tips to help you along your journey.

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 7, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/7/2025. © 123RF/kdshutterman Recognizing true love and embracing your own destiny can sometimes be difficult. Look past outward appearances and listen to your heart. It knows the answer. The daily horoscope can help you on your way to happiness and harmony. Astrology has the guidance you need to make those important life decisions.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Make the most of your potential this Monday with the insights in your horoscope. You have a lot of strength and power inside you just waiting to be activated!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You will have a good opportunity to further your professional development. Don't let it pass you by! A chance encounter will make a big impression on you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's time to get serious about that to-do list. No more procrastinating! Your friends and family appreciate your open ear. Just make sure you also make time for yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When someone has captured your heart, you tend to cling. It's important to keep doing your own thing. Get out and get a change of scenery.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Need a change? Break free of everything keeping you locked in place. Channel your inner child, and you will conquer hearts with your playful spirit.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You will receive an interesting offer. Think carefully about what you want before accepting or rejecting. If you don't clearly express your feelings when something bothers you, you will never get to the heart of the matter.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your thoughts are in danger of becoming disordered. Too many impressions, ideas, and fantasies are overwhelming you. Take a deep breath, and don't act on every impulse.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Professionally, things are on the upswing. If you have been feeling stagnant, that's about to change. You will meet someone with all the qualities you admire.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't try to solve your problems all on your own. Lean on your loved ones, and search for a solution together. Be careful about reckless spending.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are feeling extra sensitive, and this brings with it a period of enhanced creativity. Take every opportunity to expand your knowledge and your social circle.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Couples can look forward to a time of tenderness and togetherness. Don't give up if things don't go the way you would like right away. Persevere, and you will ultimately succeed.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You should definitely recharge your batteries. Withdraw from the hustle and bustle and concentrate on relaxing. You should cultivate existing relationships as well as make new connections.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20