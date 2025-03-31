Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 31, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 3/31/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The daily horoscope for March 31 has the scoop on what's coming your zodiac sign's way this Monday! End the month on a high with some cosmic inspiration.

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 31, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/31/2025. © 123rf.com/vectorshowstudio As March draws to a close, it's time for some reflection. Are you on the right road in matters of love, work, health, and finances? Should you be making some changes to reach your full potential? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: being aware of your past mistakes helps you avoid them in the future. Look to the stars for wisdom and self-understanding as you search for that elusive balance in everything you do. The movement of the stars and planets has a calming, clarifying influence on our thoughts and feelings. With an open heart and mind, there's nothing you can't achieve. Trust in your horoscope to show you the way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone is holding your hand and giving you security. A close relationship can turn into a lasting partnership if you want it to. Be clear about your motives and put fear aside.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be aware of the danger you are putting yourself in by acting recklessly. You run the risk of wasting too much energy in the pursuit of secondary goals. Get some clarity about your desires.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You develop passionate feelings for a magnetic personality. Everything becomes possible when you open your heart to new experiences – just don't expect everything to always go your way.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Put your calming influence to good use in a tense situation. Decision made according to your gut instinct are usually right. Your body can no longer keep up with all your plans, work on your fitness!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

People understand and appreciate your positive vibes. Even though things have been going well, your emotional life is a bit out of balance. Adjust your expectations, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A friend needs your advice. Be compassionate, but be objective! You are open to new people and adventures. Your partner could misunderstand this, so be sure to be open and honest about new plans.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Initiative and confidence guarantee success at work. You radiate power, courage, and determination. Now is the time to ask for more responsibilities and reach out for a promotion.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your positive thinking makes life easier for everyone around you. Someone has fallen head over heels in love with you. Search your feelings carefully before responding, strong emotions are not to be trifled with.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can't always let the head rule the heart. Sometimes, being spontaneous can open new doors in both personal and professional matters. Let your inner child come out and play, Sagittarius!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The recent stress has put your family life under serious pressure. Set some time aside for your loved ones and think about how to ensure a better balance in the future.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

When was the last time you told your partner you love them? Sometimes your colleagues can't quite figure you out, but you make up for a lot with your friendly manner.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20