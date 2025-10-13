Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 13, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 10/13/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Where will your path lead you? The daily horoscope decodes the messages of the stars to show what you can expect this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, October 13, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/13/2025. The universe gives you a choice: You can let your fears about the past and worries about the future hold you back, or you can accept the uncertainties and focus on the present. With the help of astrology, things don't have to be quite so cloudy. Your horoscope can give you clues about what to expect and how to handle tricky situations, whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Will your zodiac sign find success in love or at work today, or will you have to wait a bit longer for your dreams to come true? Discover what astrologers foresee for you, and find out how to make the most of everything this Monday has to offer!



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stay on the ball – the tide is turning faster than you think. You will soon have to make a difficult choice between two things you really want. Think carefully through the pros and cons of each before making your decision.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't overtax yourself right now. You will need your full energy. Don't give up hope – if something didn't work out the first time, give it another shot.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's great you are so patient and caring, but be careful not to let others take advantage of your kind heart. If you are in a stable relationship, don't jeopardize that trust for fleeting pleasures.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your dream partner is within your sights. Don't be shy! You are feeling tired and listless. Take a wellness break to recharge your batteries.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Hard as it might be, honest communication and forgiveness can help you to heal. Focus on staying active this Monday. The blood flow will stimulate your creativity.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Success doesn't come by itself. You have to put in the effort. Your magical aura is irresistible. You have more admirers than you think!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have a great support network, but something still feels like it is missing. Ask yourself whether you are on the right path. Is there a new profession or hobby you want to pursue? This could give you renewed purpose.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Seek advice from a good friend with experience. Now is the time to resolve any conflicts. Try to listen and understand the other person's point of view, even if you don't agree with it.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone has won your heart! You are bubbling over with happiness and excitement, and you are looking for any excuse to talk about the person. Enjoy it!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You love being in the middle of all the action. Don't be shy – show people what you are capable of! Love is in the air, and you can't help but feel giddy.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Nobody can fool you now. Stick to your plans, and don't let anyone lead you astray. You impress people with your incomparable charm.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20