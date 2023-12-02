Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 2, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 12/2/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy is coming your way this Saturday? Will the moon give you the boost you need to seize the weekend? Check out your daily horoscope to find out!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 12/2/2023. © Unsplash/Jackson Hendry Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling extra confident today? That could be due to the Moon's position in the bold fire sign of Leo. These lunar vibes will make you more motivated to get things done and enjoy life. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 1, 2023 That said, the sextile between Mercury and Saturn can have a grounding effect that anchors thinking and acting in reality. Check out your daily reading to see if you should go directly for what you want or allow yourself some creative detours!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Financially, things are starting to calm down, and your patience is finally paying off. Now's the time to plan for the future!



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It will pay off if you concentrate on just one thing today. You like being a team player, which is good for everyone.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If your charisma isn't having the desired effect, you might need to change your tactics. Don't be stingy with compliments at work. They can work wonders.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep using your charm to achieve your goal. Don't slink away to cope with your anxiety, embrace the moment.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your smile has conquered someone's heart. You've decided to let logic lead instead of feelings, but that doesn't mean you can't make space for a romantic adventure.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Today's the day, Virgo! You've got to make that big decision or you will miss out. If you want influence, you'll have to invest power and time.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Defend your point of view, Libra! Have some courage and dare to do something different today.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

What are you waiting for? Just make that decision. You've got energy and appear a more excitable and confident than usual. This draws people and projects to you like moths to the flame.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't let the little things ruffle your feathers. That just makes everything harder, Sagittarius. Even if you don't win the crowd over immediately, you've got them thinking.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can't complain about your partnerships. Steamy romantic nights might not be coming your way, but there still could be sweet intimacy. Don't cry over spilled milk, look to the future.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You've got amazing negotiating skills. As long as you stay both friendly and open-minded, there's nothing stopping you. Love is all around you today.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20