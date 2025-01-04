Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, January 4, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 1/4/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

How can you take fate into your own hands this Saturday? Heed the important messages of the universe in your daily horoscope for January 4.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 1/4/2025. © 123RF / Sergey Prygov Will the stars dictate financial success, or is love destined to come your way? What the future holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, only your daily horoscope knows. Sometimes, it pays to leave the past behind and seize the opportunities of the present in order to meet happiness in the future.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You currently seem very grumpy, opinionated, and stubborn. Changing this is a big challenge, so take it on! Positive thoughts will also strengthen the body.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Protect yourself from energy thieves. Who are you trying to prove something to? Hold back!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your nerves will be easily riled up, but your anger quickly dissipates. Nobody really holds it against you – after all, they know you well. Put your energy into financial planning.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A light, upbeat time begins – perfect for long-overdue conversations, new connections, or the beginning of a great love affair. With your behavior, don't be surprised if your partner is crushed.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A friend has hurt you. Instead of indulging in thoughts of revenge, have a conversation and find out their intentions. Have the courage to do something more with what you know.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Couples will discover new friends or stimulating activities. You're really getting into the swing of things now. You're in a dreamy mood and find it difficult to concentrate.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's all about security, belonging, loyalty, and trust. You enjoy variety, pleasure, and pampering. You know exactly what you want – and how you can get it.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A pleasant get-together or a lively party awaits you. If you have conflicts to resolve, this is a good time to do so. You are willing to respond to the concerns of others.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Necessary changes bring momentum back into your life. Take your professional problems into your own hands. You want both love and passion, but also independence and freedom. This puts you in quite a dilemma!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are suffering from stress symptoms, and this is because you're taking on too many obligations. Remember, you can do without yourself! It's high time to devote yourself exclusively to your family for once.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Only those who really have something to say should speak up. Your colleagues' clever remarks will no longer lure you out of your shell.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20