Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 7/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign.

The universe is full of surprises! Find out what awaits you this weekend in the daily horoscope for July 26.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/26/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Look at your life from a different perspective. Astrology can provide valuable tips on how to get back on track in love, career, and health. Take your destiny into your own hands, and cultivate harmony in your daily routine. The movements of the stars and planets have an influence on us here on Earth, but ultimately, it's up to you to determine your priorities and actions. Reach for the stars! When it comes to happiness, the journey is the reward.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your optimism and exuberance are contagious, but try to remain grounded amid the excitement. Do something nice with friends. It's okay to splurge a little every now and then.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You like to flirt and receive attention from others. But when someone tries to get closer to you, you run away. Ask yourself why that is. Are you afraid of commitment?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Where you expected resistance and difficulties, you will find patience and understanding. Positive developments are on the horizon. Don't just reach out to loved ones when you need something. Friendship must be cultivated.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your hesitation and self-doubt cause you to miss out on good opportunities. Have courage and confidence in your abilities! Be considerate in what you say, and think twice before getting involved in a dispute.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Reconsider your own point of view and be aware of your blindspots. You have an open heart and ear for others. Others appreciate your empathy and understanding. Don't forget to set aside time for yourself!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You feel a burst of self-confidence, which gives you momentum to take on the day. If you face difficulties with a friend or family member, try not to overreact. Be open with your feelings, but try not to dwell on them.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Enjoy yourself to the fullest! Unleash your adventurous spirit, and try something new. Take some time over the weekend to prepare for an important conversation at work.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Share the gift of loving words will a special someone, and you and they will feel better. After all, the key to happiness is cultivating strong and trusting relationships.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Singles have good chances of finding love. What are you waiting for? Put yourself out there! Treat yourself to something you've been craving.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your emotional awareness, tenderness, and devotion are appreciated. You have your daily routine down pat. Be prepared for something unexpected to disrupt your flow. Take it in stride!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Be gentle on your body this weekend. You have the chance to resolve a problem that's been bothering you for a while. Things will soon be running smoothly again.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20