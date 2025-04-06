Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 6, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 4/6/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, April 6, 2025

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each zodiac sign is influenced by the planetary movements and lunar energies in unique ways. Is your love life tingling, or are you facing a challenge in school or at work? The horoscope for April 6 can tell you what to expect from the day and whether it's time to make an important decision.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Things might get tight and stressful. All you need to pull through is commitment and discipline. Then you can really relax and enjoy good times with friends and loved ones.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Tauruses in relationships should focus on spending quality time with their partners. If you overestimate your own availability, your energy levels will suffer.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's time to stand on your own two feet and tackle your problems head on. Your love life is sizzling, and you come across as extra attractive to the people around you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone is trying to rip you off, so stay alert. If things are going off the rails, it may be time to change course. Don't be afraid of change.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Are you feeling uneasy? You should pay more attention to your dreams; there may be hidden messages that could give you insight into your inner state of mind. Don't withdraw when the going gets tough; show your true colors.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

As a level-headed person, you hesitate to embark on an adventure on a whim and without forethought. You always have a strong opinion of your own. If you put in the effort, you can convince others of your views.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You inspire others with your ideas. Keep doing your thing, even if envious people try to deny your success. But don't let the attention get to your head; stay humble.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Charming and fun-loving, you will not only enchant your sweetheart, but you will also attract attention like a magnet from the people around you. You are in demand!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are feeling moody and indecisive. Don't make any major financial decisions in this emotional state. Meanwhile, your love life is sparkling like champagne!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Listen to and stand up for others. You have the patience and fortitude needed to make a difference. Now is the time to put the knowledge you've gained to good use.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Be open to new things, and enjoy the learning process. This is a good time to hone your skills. Don't take on all the responsibility; share the burden with others.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20