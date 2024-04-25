Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 4/25/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you hoping the moon will give you a boost this Thursday? Find out if the stars are aligned to make your day great by checking out your daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, April 25, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 4/25/2024. © 123rf/vampy1 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for the planet Mercury to station direct? Today's the day! As Mercury moves out of retrograde, it may be easier for many to make decisions and communicate effectively. The moon spends most of the day waning in Scorpio before moving into the adventurous sign of Sagittarius. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Your horoscope can help you find out whether major stumbling blocks will get in your way or if luck is on your side.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Romance could upset your balance. Don't forget to take deep breaths. Trust yourself to do the work and keep climbing steadily to your dreams.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't try to protect or shield your love. Don't pretend to have feelings you don't, as that is sure to backfire later.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You find understanding and tolerance in difficult discussions. Positive events are imminent. You're exuding some strong erotic charisma; don't be surprised when people approach you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're finally starting to feel strong again. Take care with your spending, or you'll plow through your savings.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Someone may catch your eye and throw your world off balance with a single smile. Enjoy the ride, Leo.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have to find ways to relax. When was the last time you soaked in the tub?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Be clear about what you're interested in. It's easier to mock the wise than the fools.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take care of your health and make sure things are balanced. Letting every little thing get to you will drive you mad. Don't take criticism too personally. People don't always think before they speak.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your love life will collapse if you carry on like this. Work on learning to take criticism with grace. Not everything is as personal as you make it.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Alone, you quickly feel overwhelmed and may end up in a dead end. You're not feeling your best and want to hide. Play with your cards face up, and you'll feel better.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're very clear and realistic in your approach. You only jump into competitions you're convinced you'll win. This is a good time to plan the future. Take time out to dream with your partner.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20