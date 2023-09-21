Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 21, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 9/21/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Big decisions to make at work? Problems in your relationships to solve? Then let the daily horoscope impart the wisdom of the stars and help restore balance to your life!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 9/21/2023. © 123/lightfieldstudios It's one thing to have the self-belief and confidence to know you can always shape your future by acting, but another altogether to have the serenity to accept that sometimes, things just aren't going your way. Astrology teaches us to take fate as it comes, while taking advantage of the many spaces left open to our influence. Whether in love, at work, or where health is concerned, there are different paths to take – your choice will make all the difference. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: mastering the art of change is a worthy goal every single day.

Take Thursday's challenges and opportunities in stride with some guiding help from your horoscope. You're behind the wheel on this journey!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are too closed to new possibilities. An open mind would get you so much farther. Spend more time together with your partner and tap into their natural positivity.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take your life in your own hands and be grateful for the unequivocal support of your loved ones. You tend to embellish and exaggerate, which can make you appear untrustworthy. Tone down your discourse and let facts speak for themselves.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Positive thoughts will improve both your physical and mental state. Even though your love life has yet to reach its happy ending, don't give up. You're a real catch, Gemini!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Can you feel it? There's an electric energy buzzing around you. If you want to convince others to follow your path, now is the right time to try. Negotiate and communicate openly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Too much booze and junk food will mess with your everyday plans. Your obvious distrust is starting to have a negative effect on relationships.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Only by getting all those outstanding tasks done will you finally be able to relax. Bite the bullet, grind your way through the tedium, then enjoy the freedom. If a friend only calls when they need something from you, it may be time to reevaluate that relationship.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A project is stalling, but be patient! The workload will lessen, even if you still have to really push yourself at the moment. A better time is just over the horizon.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let compliments and flattery blind you to the truth – you're smarter than that, Scorpio! Your lust for life is infectious, people are drawn to the strength and joy you emanate.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Instincts and strategic skills like yours are in high demand. Prove yourself by taking on more responsibility. Your relationship is suffering from a lack of mutual understanding at the moment.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Using the help of others effectively will transform your job overnight. This is a good time to express your feelings, stay open-minded and affectionate towards your partner.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You just need to know where you stand with people at all times. That can be a heavy burden to bear, Aquarius. Professionally, a big storm is coming your way – brace yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20