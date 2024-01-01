Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for January 2024

What does January 2024 have in store for those born under the sign of Aquarius? Could love and riches be coming? Check out your monthly horoscope to start the New Year on the right foot.

Your horoscope can help you figure out how to start 2024 on the right foot and find the excitement and beauty you crave.

As an air sign, change comes to you naturally, but sticking to your commitments can be tough. January kicks off with the Sun in Capricorn, this steadfast energy might inspire you to focus on just one or two things.

Happy New Year, Aquarius! It's time to start something new.

Love and Relationships

You're ready to be seduced, just don't let anyone wrap you around their finger. Aquarius, you don't have a clear sense of direction, romantically speaking. You're restless and prone to rash behavior.



But your charm will draw sweet people to you. Have fun flirting.

Health and Fitness

Focus on doing some detoxifying! Fresh air will give you a real boost. Work out to protect your joints. Take care with the booze, Aquarius. You don't want to suffer for days.



Career and Finances

Take a step back at work. There is such thing as too much, and you're not as strong as you'd like to be.



You're going to need to function. Luckily, the stars are on your side and taking big steps is a great idea. Hard work will have real impact, but now isn't right for a big career change.