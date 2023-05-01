Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for May 2023

Love, lust, and passion will all have a place of importance for Aquarius in May 2023. According to TAG24's monthly horoscope for May 2023, it's time for you to open your heart a little more. Check out more below.

Gather support and love and see what's at stake with TAG24's monthly horoscope for Aquarius below. You will face new opportunities and some challenges in the coming weeks.

The stars and heavens are here to provide an astrological glimpse into the future for all those born in Aquarius. Prepare for new opportunities, but give yourself a treat and make sure that you're well cared-for in May 2023.

Love and Relationship

Keep your feet on the ground and don't get too carried away with your wishful thinking, if you can help it. Your partner is in a good mood at the moment, and so are you, which will allow for a harmonious – if rather straight-forward – existence over the coming weeks.



A new flirtation will be scared off if you act too briskly and rough with them, so try to take things slowly and get to know what they need and want. The planets are heating up, spinning in our skies, and making things more feasible than they used to be this month. This will be great for your love life, and will deliver a refreshing experience on all sides.

Health and Fitness

Make sure to treat yourself to a little something, consider it a bit of lip balm for the soul. Do something for your back from time to time to help improve your strength and make yourself feel more comfortable. Take plenty of breaks, and be aware that May could end up quite exhausting for those who are sensitive. Don't run yourself ragged and overdo things. Divide your efforts carefully.



Career and Finances

Consolidate your tasks in a structured and thought-out way before proceeding to your next goal. You will withdraw from dealing with partners and colleagues and, while not everyone will understand this, it will turn out to be a clever move that'll catapult you to the top. The moods of your colleagues will be challenging, but trust in your strength and exert your influence.