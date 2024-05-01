Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for May 2024

With a new month comes new luck and new opportunities, and, for the sign of Aquarius in May 2024, the potential for new money to come your way. Discover how you're going to become more successful this month with your monthly horoscope below.

Things might suck at the moment, but you have a partner who is solid and reliable - whether romantic or in friendship. All Aquariuses should take the lessons of this horoscope to heart, and use this as a guide over the coming days and weeks.

What surprises do the stars have in store for you this month, Aquarius? Feelings are going to be complicated and full of mood swings and roundabouts in May 2024. No matter how hard you try, there are some difficulties waiting for you in the marshes. Stay strong, everything may get a bit worse before it gets better.

Love and Relationships

If you want to win someone over, you're going to have to invest a lot of energy and emotion. Your feelings are strong, but hard to articulate, so make sure to keep your promises, take things slow, and be careful with your words. Your partner is waiting for you to come around, and will be patient. On a harmonious and pleasant day this month, moments of beauty await you, giving you the opportunity to savor the moment and express your feelings profoundly.

Health and Fitness

You're feeling a little weak, but things will soon feel good again. A significant boost of strength will lift you up out of your slump, allowing you to get back into shape. In the past, you've rested too much on your laurels, so now it's time to give free rein to your dreams and follow the fantasies you've been imagining. Send your body, mind, and soul on a sensual journey of relaxation this month.

Career and Finances

You are neither particularly cordial nor moody at work, but what you are feeling is written all over your face - you're over it. Try to check things off your list in an attempt to finally reach your ultimate goals. Professionally, you are stuck in a tedious routine of pointless tasks that bring you nothing but a sense of despair. Stop allowing yourself to be messed around with and, instead, take a deep breath and stand up for yourself - it's not worth the time and energy.