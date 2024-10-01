Free Aquarius monthly horoscope for October 2024

Get your head out of the clouds and focus on changing your life in October, Aquarius. Use your monthly horoscope to make good choices and move on from what's holding you back.

As an Aquarius, you're bound to be a dreamer, but beware, October will test you! Your fantasy worlds crash up against reality, the requirements of everyday life intruding on your free spirit.

Love and relationships

You should think carefully about how to proceed when it comes to matters of love. You've been a bit in your head and have some information that you've still not come to terms with properly. Remain calm and rely on your inner security. Your independence will unsettle your partner, but will also make them proud of your abilities and creativity. Let love be your guide, not judgement.

Health and fitness

Be aware that, because you have already reached the limits of your capacity, you can't take anymore. Allow your imagination to take over that feeling of restlessness. Relax, and focus on staying mentally and physically fit. That will keep any and all health problems at bay.

Career and finances

There will be a lot of career changes for you over the next few weeks. Pay close attention to offers, because something could come up. Don't skimp financially, but invest in quality. You will receive a good foundation for your future plans, so dream big and say yes to all the things that will help you progress.