Free Capricorn horoscope for September 2023

Capricorns need to get ready for some chaotic energy in September 2023. The monthly horoscope is here to help you navigate some choppy waters!

What does September have in store for those born under the sign of Capricorn? Could love be coming your way? © 123RF/Littlepaw

Keep up with your free monthly horoscope for zodiac sign Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

September is a month of transition, Capricorn! Summer fades and fall begins. This year September starts off with some wild planetary changes, some big vibes are coming this way as planets move in and out of retrograde.

The Sun in Virgo and the New Moon on September 14 will help you reorganize your priorities and let go of any summer baggage. As Mercury comes out of retrograde, you'll once again find your words and voice. It's time to find abundance and making room for beauty – follow your horoscope to find out how!

Capricorn monthly horoscope for September 2023

Love and Relationships You've made it clear that you're looking for love. You may appear cool, but you're on the edge of your seat. Get ready for some gleeful moments this September. Relationships are in for some fair weather. Find an easy but fun activity to do with your partner. Health and Fitness Now isn't the time to overdo it, Capricorn. That'll do more harm than good. Don't hold tight to hate and anger, it'll only hurt your heart. Shake out your tension and treat yourself to something that helps you relax. Finding balance should be a new priority. Career and Finances You don't make compromises at work or with money. Your calculations are correct, you clever, sea goat. Use your eloquence to convince, and pay attention to the nuances in conversations. The person you're trying to charm may have something different in mind. Success may not come easily, and the road may be difficult this month. Be as tough as nails.